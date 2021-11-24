Be prepared, Collector cautions public

Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan on Wednesday urged the public to be in a state of preparedness to handle heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Exhorting the public not to visit river banks or other watercourses in view of the water bodies attaining over 90% of the storage capacity, the Collector said taking bath or selfies must be avoided in the vicinity of tanks and ponds.

She urged them to keep sufficient stock of essential commodities, milk, medicines and things such as candles, matchboxes, kerosene, torchlight, batteries and sanitation material to meet their requirements for about a week and remain safe in their dwellings.