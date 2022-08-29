Be passionate, Kapil Dev tells students in Tiruchi

Kapil Dev, former Indian Cricketer, speaking at Santhanam Vidyalaya School in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

“Be passionate about whatever you do,” legendary cricketer and former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev exhorted students at the National Sports Day celebration at Santhanam Vidhyalaya in Tiruchi on Monday.

Calling upon the students to work with passion, Kapil Dev in his brief speech, said that they should respect their teachers and parents for the efforts they had put in to mould them into the people they are today.

“Don’t compromise your education for anything, as it will last you for a lifetime while sports only last 25 to 30 years,” said Mr. Dev.

He also mentioned Nelson Mandel, a hero of his who, after serving 26 years in prison, stated that he would pardon everyone who had placed him in jail. Mr. Dev encouraged the student to cultivate positive traits at this stage to succeed in life, as character is more important than anything else, he said.

Mr. Dev also applauded the institution for its endeavours to mould the students both in academics and sports.

He paid homage to Major Dhyan Chand Singh, a legendary Indian hockey player, whose birth anniversary is commemorated on National Sports Day. The day is also dedicated to the nation’s sports heroes and champions, honouring their contribution and dedication to bringing laurels to the country. He also unveiled the prudential cup 83 made out of Indian rupee coins.

According to K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer of Santhanam Vidhyalaya, development of basic infrastructure in schools is still a challenge as only around 10% to 20% of the students in India have access to proper sports facilities, which would allow them to realise their full potential.