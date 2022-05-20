Be lifelong learners, Tamilisai tells graduands

Take up challenges confronting society and industry, and launch new products through entrepreneurship/ start-up programmes, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, told graduands at the eighth convocation of National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) on Thursday.

Explaining features of Atma Nirbhar Bharat - the vision of a self-reliant nation - the Lt. Governor advised the students to be lifelong learners. Women must empower themselves by realising their dreams without fear, she said.

Ms. Tamilisai lauded NITPY for revamping the syllabus for all courses in line with the National Education Policy towards a more interdisciplinary and practical, need-based education, and for transforming into an Institute of National Importance by expanding infrastructure, establishing state-of-the art labs for students, supporting local communities through outreach programmes, and scaling up output of research and development activities.

The Lt. Governor distributed medals to rank holders, in the presence of G. Aghila, Director, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, the guest of honour.

In Bachelor’s degree, Sunkara Nagasruthi of Electrical and Electronics Engineering branch achieved the overall topper status in the institute. In Master’s degree, Niriksha T.K. of Computer Science and Engineering achieved this status. In all, 276 graduands received the degrees in B.Tech., M.Tech. and Doctoral degree programmes under different disciplines.

Presiding over, K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NITPY, detailed the infrastructure developments, research and consultancy activities, training and placements, activities of NSS and NCC units, academic excellence of faculty and students, outreach activities, vital Contribution of NITPY Health Centre during COVID-19, and implementation of NEP 2020.