BDU’s Red Ribbon Club unit adjudged best

TIRUCHI

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has received the best Red Ribbon Club Unit Award from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At a function in New Delhi on Sunday for commemoration of World AIDS Day, Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, presented the award to the RRC Programme Coordinator of BDU A. Lakshmi Prabha.

The Award consists of a memento and a certificate. BDU received the award for organising voluntary blood donation during the year 2014-15. The RRC of BDU had, over the last three years had organised camps leading to the donation of more than 40,000 units to Government blood banks.

HIV/AIDS awareness programmes were also conducted in the campus and also in the villages surrounding affiliated colleges with RRC units.

BDU Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar and the Registrar G. Gopinath appreciated the activities of Red Ribbon Club and the Programme Coordinator. Red Ribbon Clubs have become a powerful medium to reach out to young people, spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS), a BDU press release said.