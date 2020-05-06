BDU to create awareness of online-virtual classes

Bharathidasan University has planned to convene region-wise meetings of principals of affiliated colleges (except autonomous colleges) to create awareness of online-virtual classes and e-content development for unfinished syllabus.

The meeting will be conducted online via ‘Google Meet.’ Principals are expected to attend the meeting with e-content coordinator/ faculty members by using the link through mobile or laptop or desktop.

‘The objective is to create awareness and harness your existing infrastructure towards e-learning methodologies,’ Registrar G. Gopinath Ganapthy said in a letter to the principals.

The meeting will pave way for faculties to upload e-contents of the uncovered syllabus in the university portal, he said.

The meeting will be conducted for principals of colleges in Tiruchi and Karur at 11.00 a.m. on May 11, and at 2 p.m. for those in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur. For principals of colleges in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai, the meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on May 12.

As a transition to online teaching-learning has become inevitable, the university has taken the initiative to make a beginning, though there are challenges in reaching out to students in rural parts through the digital platform, he said.

The teachers and students will have to migrate to technology. Teachers will have the opportunity to upload e-contents in the cloud space of the university in their names.

The need for colleges to have the digital infrastructure does not arise. The teachers will be provided with the software to connect to the university server from the comfort of their homes, he said adding that university was hopeful of creating a huge repository for the unfinished syllabus, for the convenience of the students.