BDU website launched

TIRUCHI

27 February 2020 22:06 IST

An exclusive website of Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (BECH), www.bechrusa.in was launched by Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar on Wednesday.

The career hub was established in July last under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development’s second phase of Rashtrya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0). Bharathidasan University is among the seven universities in Tamil Nadu chosen for implementation of the programme.

BECH has been organising a series of awareness programmes towards sensitising students on entrepreneurship and innovation in a systematic and scientific manner.

More than 2,000 students have been trained so far from across university departments and city colleges. It is planning to train about 2.5 lakh students studying in affiliated colleges, spread across eight districts coming under the jurisdiction of Bharathidasan University in the coming months.

The main objective is to inculcate the dynamics of innovative entrepreneurial skills in academic curriculum and research to help students become innovative entrepreneurs.

The newly launched website will facilitate students in the university departments and affiliated colleges to have online access to avail the programmes of BECH and apply for theme-based projects, post-doctoral fellowships, and seed money for start-ups.

The guidelines for the programmes are available at BECH website, an official release said.