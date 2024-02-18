BDU V-C denies charges of misusing RUSA funds

February 18, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor, M. Selvam, has denied charges that funds allocated under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to the university were misused.

An audit report by the Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Tamil Nadu, in September last year, had pointed to several irregularities in the use of RUSA funds by the university.

However, Mr. Selvam, who was recently given one year extension, on Sunday claimed that the charges were not true. He told The Hindu that he had sought an explanation from the RUSA coordinators and those associated with it on the charges levelled against them by the Bharathidasan University Professor’s Association (BUPA) [in the wake of the audit report’s revelations] that several infrastructure projects implemented in the university using its funds were shown that they were implemented by using the RUSA funds. The officials concerned had submitted their replies and furnished all relevant documents and information.

“It was revealed that the university had not done anything improper,” he said. Everything was done with the approval of relevant decision-making bodies of the university and the State Project Directorate (SPD) of the State Higher Education Department.

“The charges turned out to be false, inaccurate, and misleading and intended to spoil the reputation of the university and the integrity of the authorities,” Mr. Selvam claimed.

Citing the records, the Vice-Chancellor said the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), now Ministry of Education, had approved ₹20-crore under RUSA Phase- I in March 2015 based on the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) and appraisal of the State government. However, the fund was not released immediately. On the advice of the then Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education, Tamil Nadu, to expedite the execution of the RUSA 1.0 work, then Vice Chancellor V. M. Muthukumar (2014-2017) instructed the university to prepare the plan of action to use the university fund. Accordingly, the varsity commenced the work pending actual release of funds from the SPD. In anticipation of grants from SPD, various works including erection of the 500 kWh Ground Mounted Grid Interactive Solar Park, the Combined Cauvery Water Scheme to meet the water requirements of the university, and the construction of tennis court complex were taken up using university funds.

The funds were reimbursed in 2016 and 2017 in two instalments. Further, an advance of ₹6.35 crore was paid to the Public Works Department for the construction of the Central Instrumentation Laboratory, hostel, eco-sports park, flood lights, basketball court, admin building renovation and water distribution, Mr. Selvam added.

The Vice-Chancellor said details of the entire work executed under the RUSA 1.0 scheme, along with pictures were entered on the Public Financial Management System, Government of India, portal. Based on the outcome of RUSA 1.0 activities, the university was credited with the RUSA STAR winner award for optimum utilisation of resources from the Higher Education Department of the State.

