BDU to release UG final year results soon

Bharathidasan University has prioritised valuation of final year undergraduate answer papers for which the results are likely to be declared after a week.

By Friday, teachers are required to upload the marks of UG final year students on the university database.

Timely announcement of results for UG final year students will enable them to apply for PG courses and to fulfil the timeline by recruiters for job placement, said Srinivasa Raghavan, Controller of Examinations ( In-Charge).

The portal will be kept open again for four days from July 20 for uploading marks of students who appeared for arrears. For the first and intermediate students, over 50% of valuation work has been completed so far, he added.

In view of the pandemic situation, the university has designated all colleges as valuation centres. The principals of the colleges oversee the valuation of hard or soft copies of answer scripts by teachers.

Students who belong to other districts and States have been permitted to submit soft copies of answer scripts through email. All others have instructed to make submission of answer scripts through post.

The university postponed the examination after intervention of the higher education department in view of lockdown measures that included restriction of public transport.

Meanwhile, teachers undertaking valuation say the university could have reduced the examination fee, taking into consideration the lesser expenditure incurred for conduct of the examinations in the virtual mode.

“There was no expenditure towards stationery. Also, the students had to send the answer scripts by post to the colleges at their own expense. Even for valuation, the teachers are being paid for valuation work, but are not entitled to travelling allowance,” a senior teacher said.

On their part, autonomous colleges have already completed the valuation process and most of them have also declared the results.