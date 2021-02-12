BDU to issue fresh notification for filling 54 teaching posts

Tiruchi

12 February 2021 19:54 IST

Having decided to withdraw its appeal in the High Court requesting consent to fill 54 teaching posts under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019, whereby the entire institution is treated as a single unit, the Bharathidasan University will, in due course, issue a fresh notification for the recruitment, reliable sources said.

The universit’s decision comes after the High Court expunged remarks made by a single judge against the Higher Education Secretary last December while quashing a recruitment notification.

The State Government, it is learnt, will be issuing a fresh order based on which the notification for recruitment will be issued, according to university sources. The government order will clearly specify the basis for recruitment - whether the entire institution or individual department must be considered as a unit for the purpose of reservation.

According to senior professors in BDU, the time is now too short for carrying out the recruitment process. The process will come to a grinding halt once the Election Commission issues a notification for the Assembly polls. In all likelihood, the process will gather steam only after June-July after a new government assumes charge, a senior professor pointed out.

The notification for recruitment of 54 teachers was issued by BDU during July 2019, and as per the original plan, the recruitment process was slated for completion by February-March, 2020.

The process was halted after a writ petition was filed by the Association of University Teachers General Secretary M. Bala Murugan challenging the basis of recruitment and expressing apprehensions over dilution of the reservation policy.

The AUT had, in the petition, cited an order issued by the Higher Education Department during August 2019 that State universities do not come in the ambit of Central Universities, under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019.