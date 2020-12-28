BDU teams up with Madras Flying Club to offer programmes

The Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of Bharathidasan University on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy, a unit of Madras Flying Club, Tiruchi International Airport, to offer collaborative short-term certificate and diploma in aviation-related courses.

BDU Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar, who presided over the signing of the MoU on the university’s main campus here, handed over a copy to Capt. Jacob Selvaraj, honorary secretary of Madras Flying Club and Chief Executive Officer of Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy.

University Registrar G. Gopinath and IECD Director E. Ramganesh were present.

The collaborative programmes to be offered are diplomas in Airport Ground Handling Management, Flight Operation Management, Cabin Crew and Hospitality Management, and short-term and certificate courses in Airlines Customer Service Executive. The diploma programmes are for six-month duration, while the short-term programme is for one month and the certificate course for three months.

The need for conducting aviation-related courses was felt as the aviation industry requires thousands of skilled personnel, said Mr. Ramganesh.

It is for the first time that IECD is offering a slew of collaborative aviation-related programmes by teaming up with Madras Flying Club. The Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy has been promoting various courses in the areas of Flight Dispatch, Air Hostess Training, Airport Ground Handling and Customer Service Executives. The MoU is valid for three years and likely to be renewed further.

Regular classes for diploma, short-term and certificate courses will be conducted by the Madras Flying Club Academy and the study material will be prepared by the Academy with prior approval and as per IECD guidelines.

The Academy will provide entire infrastructural and instructional facilities such as classrooms, laboratories, teaching aids and qualified staff for conducting the programmes at Tiruchi airport, said Capt. Jacob Selvaraj.

The 90-year-old Madras Flying Club, which shifted its operations from Chennai International Airport to Tiruchi in 2019, imparts pilot training and offers aircraft engineering and aviation-related courses, said Mr. Jacob Selvaraj.

Interested students of Bharathidasan University and affiliated colleges and even engineering graduates can avail the programmes.can enrol for the diploma courses to improve their employable skills, said Mr. Ramganesh.