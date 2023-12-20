BDU team gets patent for experimental treatment model

December 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

A team of academics and research scholars from Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi has earned a patent certification from The Patent Office of the Union government for developing a novel surgical model in experimental animals to increase accuracy in the treatment of myocardial infarction in human beings.

According to an official statement from the university, K.S. Jayachandran, assistant professor, Department of Bioinformatics, M. Anusuyadevi, associate professor, Department of Biochemistry, and Ph.D scholars Divya Dasgrandhi and R. Arul Salomee Kamalabai received the patent for testing a more effective way to treat heart problems on guinea pigs.

“The surgery in our animal model exactly imitates the heart attack in human beings. New drugs are tested on experimental animals before they can be generated for use in humans. Heart attacks are caused by a high-fat diet. Guinea pigs were chosen as they are the only animals that are capable of developing myocardial infarction because of high-fat food, similar to human beings. We ensured that they survived the surgery, and then investigated how the procedure could be used for human beings,” Mr. Jayachandran told The Hindu.

The team conducted its experiments on guinea pigs sourced from the BCG Vaccine Laboratory in Chennai, a licensed breeder of the animal for scientific experiments.

The BDU model is a modified version of existing treatments, said Mr. Jayachandran. “Our method uses an arthroscopy to directly intubate the guinea pig’s trachea for ventilation, which eliminates the need for tracheostomy surgery. The combination of single surgery, high-fat diet and 90 days monitoring period to develop the lipid profile of the guinea pig’s bloodstream, was done in our laboratory for the first time. We hope this patent will help in the development of more precise treatment protocols in clinical trials.”

