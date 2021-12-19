BDU staff exhort Governor to secure government funds

TIRUCHI

19 December 2021 21:50 IST

‘The financial burden of the university is mounting’

Bharathidasan University Staff Welfare Association (BUSWA) has urged the Governor and Chancellor to secure from the State government ₹18.36 crore spent on establishment of permanent buildings and other infrastructural facilities in eight constituent colleges.

Bharathidasan University has borne the brunt of financial pressure after being allotted 10 out of the 41 constituent colleges. The university has to spend ₹1.5 crore every month from its own funds to meet the running expenditure including salary for teaching and non-teaching staff in the constituent colleges and other administrative expenses.

Further, 12 affiliated colleges from the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district after bifurcation from Nagapattinam have been brought under the jurisdiction of Annamalai University from 2020-21. This has further caused deficit in revenue, adding to the financial burdern of Bharathidasan University, K. Paneerselvam, Secretary of BUSWA, said in a letter to the Governor.

The financial burden of the university has been mounting due to these reasons, and the institution has been relegated to a “very weak” financial position. The deficit budget is making it difficult for the university to meet salary expenes of teaching and administrative staff, contractors and daily-wagers. The day-to-day administration of the university has been affected, Mr. Paneerselvam said.

The university used to be financially stable in yester decades when it had affiliated institutions in various faculties inclujding Arts and Science, Engineering, Medicine, Teacher Education, Physical Education, Fine Arts and Music. The financial inflow to the university started declining steadily after the State government formed separate universities for the different faculties, Mr. Paneerselvam said.

The letter also brought to the notice of the Governor the utilisation of university fund to the tune of ₹54 crore during 1988 for establishing Bharathidasan Institute of Technology, which was subsequently converted into Anna University-Tiruchi Campus. The BIT was handed over with new infrastructural facilities including administrative building, classrooms, laboratories, workshops, seminar halls and hostels for students.

Reimbursement

Though the State government promised to reimburse the amount that BDU has invested, it has not received any till now despite repeated requests to the Higher Education Department, the letter said.