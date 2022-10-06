BDU signs MoU with Karur firm for bioremediation of textile dye effluents with microalgae

Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor (second from right) M. Selvam with the document of MoU signed with Karur-based Kwalitee Algae Farms on Thursday

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has signed a memorandum ofuUnderstanding (MoU) With Kwalitee Algae Farms, Karur, for remediation of textile dye effluents using extremophilic microalgae, a cost-effective approach.

The scientific community deems bioremediation of effluent discharged by textile dye industry using microalgae the need of the hour since physical and chemical methods of effluent treatment are expensive. The firm has funded the project cost amounting to ₹4.93 lakh to the university.

L. Ganesan, Registrar In-Charge, Bharathidasan University, exchanged the MoU documents with RA. Kamaraj, Managing Director, Kwalitee Algae Farms, on Thursday, in the presence of M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University.

Prof. Selvam said that while textile industry plays a vital role in the economy, the effluents containing a mixture of organic and inorganic chemicals such as acids and alkalis, dyes, print pigments, hydrogen peroxide, starch, surfactants, dispersing agents contaminate water and soil, resulting in a considerable amount of environmental pollution affecting natural flora and fauna including the public.

The average consumption of water by textile mills is about 100–200 litres per kg of fabric processed per day. The microalgae based process of textile dye effluent treatment (Phycoremediation), not only solves the problem of textile dye pollution but also gainfully utilizes the algae treated waste water for various purposes N. Thajuddin, an eminent Professor in Bioscience, said.

Prof. Thajuddin and his colleague G. Muralitharan in the Department of Microbiology, Bharathidasan University are behind this challenging project envisaging utilization of the potential microalgal strains available at the National Repository for Microalgae and Cyanobacteria-Freshwater (NRMC-F) in the university.

It was established with the financial support from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, to reclaim the textile dye effluents.