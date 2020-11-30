BDU signs MoU with institute

TIRUCHI

30 November 2020 23:16 IST

Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for enhancing knowledge of students and teachers through faculty development programmes, specialised trainings and joint research projects.

The collaboration would reshape students as future nation-builders and leaders, Narendra Rao, vice-president, ICSI, said at the virtual ceremony.

Advertising

Advertising

S. K. Jena, Director, Training and Placement, ICSI, and S. Kannan, chairman, ICSI, Southern Regional Council of India, said the MoU would benefit nearly five lakh students of ICSI and BDU.

Asish Mohan, secretary, ICSI, New Delhi, delivered the virtual address on Vocal for Local: Impact on Indian Economy. Vocal for Local promotes global presence for local production. While fast moving consumer goods sector and Ayurvedic products have already proved their success in self-reliance, the challenge is in attaining local production on a large scale, for realising benefits of fixed cost absorption and ensuring cheaper price for the products, he said.

Taking part in a panel discussion on the topic, M. Selvam, Dean, Faculty of Management, BDU, observed that the Vocal for Local programme introduced by the Centre would tackle the demand and supply side shock of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Vocal for Local programme has already proved its success by making small industries and start-ups to export 23 lakh PPE kits by July 2020 through their own resources, Prof. Selvam said.

P. Manisankar, Vice- Chancellor, said successful implementation of the New Education Policy would pave way for emphasis on skill, culture and heritage. The basis of education system would be made strong.

Ashish Garg, President, ICSI, said the MOU would enable members of ICSI working in Fortune 500 companies to deliver practical sessions on Corporate Governance, Crisis Management in Corporate, and Career Awareness.

G. Gopinath, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, spoke.