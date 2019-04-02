BDU secures A+ ranking in third cycle

Bharathidasan University has secured A+ ranking in the third cycle of accreditation under the new framework of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing itself on a strong pedestal to receive more Central funding and strengthening the reach of its distance education programme.

BDU is the first State university in Tamil Nadu to get A+ accreditation with institutional CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.32 on a four-point scale, after the new framework came into effect since July 2017, Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar told media persons on Tuesday.

The seven CGPA criteria encompassed curricular aspects; teaching-learning and evaluation; research, innovations and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership and management; and institutional values and best practices.

The third cycle of NAAC assessment will be valid till April 1, 2024. The stride has placed BDU among top 15% of universities in the country with A+ and A++ status, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The latest score is well above the minimum of 3.26 points stipulated last year by University Grants Commission and Distance Education Bureau as eligibility for universities to offer distance education programmmes.

The university faced a disadvantage as it secured only 3.16 points in the second cycle of accreditation in 2013.

This time, the university secured 85.10% in the qualitative metrics based on the online submission of self-study report, and 77.1 % in the quantitative metrics through the peer team visit last month, evaluated in the ratio of 70:30.

The five-member team visited all departments of the university from March 26- 28.

By virtue of the A+ ranking, BDU will be in a position to receive substantial funding under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) and other central schemes, Mr. Manisankar said.

Also, the university is looking forward to increasing the learning centres for distance education to 200, and restoring enrolment substantially.

Enrolment in distance education programmes fell drastically to 8,000 last year from 28,000 a few years ago due to NAAC stipulation of minimum points for universities to offer distance education programmes. The strength was increased to 11,000 over the last one year. There was scope for restoring the enrolment to the previous level since many institutions would evince interest to start learning centres following the latest NAAC ranking, Mr. Manisankar said.