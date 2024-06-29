ADVERTISEMENT

BDU programme honours achievers in various fields

Published - June 29, 2024 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub, instituted under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (BECH-RUSA 2.0), Mylai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam’s periodical Ariviyal Poonga and Federation of International Thirukkural Forums co-hosted a programme at Bharathidasan University (BDU) in Tiruchi on Saturday to honour achievers in various fields, besides students who won competitions held in poetry, prose, and art.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Justice M. Chockalingam, retired Judge of the High Court, Chennai, spoke on the importance of morality and ethics in life.

BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam focused on embracing technological advancements while maintaining respect for linguistic and cultural traditions in his presidential address.

ADVERTISEMENT

The June 28 programme also honoured distinguished individuals for their contributions across various fields.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to N. Markandan, former Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural University. Professor K. Palanidurai of Gandhigram Rural University received the Pavender Bharathidasan Award.

The Thirukkural Nerichudar Award was given to organisations, including Tiruchi Thiruvalluvar Peravai and Tiruchi Tamil Sangam.

R. S. Sudhakaran, head, World Silambam Association, Chennai, and T. R. M. Muthuvel, joint secretary, Mylai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US