BDU programme honours achievers in various fields

Published - June 29, 2024 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub, instituted under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (BECH-RUSA 2.0), Mylai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam’s periodical Ariviyal Poonga and Federation of International Thirukkural Forums co-hosted a programme at Bharathidasan University (BDU) in Tiruchi on Saturday to honour achievers in various fields, besides students who won competitions held in poetry, prose, and art.

In his address, Justice M. Chockalingam, retired Judge of the High Court, Chennai, spoke on the importance of morality and ethics in life.

BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam focused on embracing technological advancements while maintaining respect for linguistic and cultural traditions in his presidential address.

The June 28 programme also honoured distinguished individuals for their contributions across various fields.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to N. Markandan, former Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural University. Professor K. Palanidurai of Gandhigram Rural University received the Pavender Bharathidasan Award.

The Thirukkural Nerichudar Award was given to organisations, including Tiruchi Thiruvalluvar Peravai and Tiruchi Tamil Sangam.

R. S. Sudhakaran, head, World Silambam Association, Chennai, and T. R. M. Muthuvel, joint secretary, Mylai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam, spoke.

