BDU Ph.D. scholar wins UNESCO scholarship 

A full-time Ph.D. scholar of Bharathidasan University (BDU) G. Jenifer has been awarded the UNESCO-TWAS (The World Academy of Sciences) Fellowship for research and advanced training programme.

Ms. Jenifer who is pursuing her doctorate degree under the guidance of P. Malliga Professor (Rtd) and K. Anbarasu (Co-Supervisor), Associate Professor and Head, Department of Marine Biotechnology, will spend six months of fellowship tenure at the Department of Biology, College of Science, Sultan Qaboos University, Sultanate of Oman, for collaborative research activities, a press release issued by Bharathidasan University said.

Mrs. Jenifer was felicitated by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam and L. Ganesan, Registrar.