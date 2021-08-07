BDU offers three B.Voc. programmes

Bharathidasan University’s DDU KAUSHAL Kendra offers B.Voc. degree programmes in three disciplines - B.Voc. in Automobile Technology, B.Voc. in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and B.Voc. in Trouble Shooting and Maintenance of Electrical and Electronic Equipment - for this academic year.

A release said that these programmes have been developed by experts to meet the job requirements of industries. The curriculum will comprise 60% of practicals and industrial training, and 40% theory.

Interested candidates could log on to the university website http://oms.bdu.ac.in/admissions/

Candidates can contact the Director, DDU KAUSHAL Kendra, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, or dial 80560 61126 or 82487 48984 or 95432 27731 for more information. The last date for sending filled in application is August 31.