The literary contributions of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati were recalled at a commemorative programme in Bharathidasan University (BDU) in Tiruchi on Wednesday. Organised by the Bharathiyar Chair of BDU, the function was inaugurated with a floral tribute by vice-chancellor M. Selvam in the presence of registrar R. Kalidasan, retired senior professor of Economics, S. Iyyampillai, convenor A. Lakshmi Prabha, and faculty and students on the campus.