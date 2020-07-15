BDU may extend deadline for submission of internal scores

Bharathidasan University is understood to have taken cognisance of representations from teachers’ associations and college managements seeking more time to submit internal scores of students. The university had fixed July 15 as deadline for submission.

The university is likely to extend the deadline to August considering absence of public transport, difficulty of college managements to calculate marks for project work for final year students and recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, sources said.

“The university has taken efforts to be ready with all data if the government decides that internal marks are sufficient for awarding degrees to final year students,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, Controller of Examinations In-Charge.

Although, as per the new UGC guidelines issued earlier this month, higher educational institutions have been instructed to conduct examinations for final year students by September, college heads are not certain if ground realities will be conducive. UGC has suggested that the exams be conducted online/paper and pen format or blended pattern.

Fortunately for the colleges, the State government, which has been converting higher educational institutions in suitable locations into COVID care centres, has taken a position that it is not feasible to conduct online exams for students due to difficulty in providing digital access to thousands of students in remote areas.

The government also feels compelled to maintain quality of assessment and academic credibility.

The HRD Ministry must ensure that apex academic bodies such as All India Council for Technical Education, Pharmacy Council of India, National Council of Teacher Education, and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology are on the same page on the issue of conducting exams for final year students, says a college principal.