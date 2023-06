June 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Department of Computer Science, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus is inviting applications for its two-year Masters course in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Admissions for the current academic year have been launched, and applicants can register online through the university’s admission portal www.bdu.ac.in The last date for filing of applications is June 30.

E. George Dharma Prakash Raj is the course coordinator. He may be contacted on (mob) 9443191790.