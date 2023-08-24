ADVERTISEMENT

BDU introduces two new MBA programmes

August 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University has introduced Master of Business Administration programmes on logistics and supply chain management; and international business.

Vice Chancellor M. Selvam told The Hindu that the new programmes would be offered from 2023-24 academic year. The student intake would be 40 for each programme as the varsity wanted ensure quality education. All necessary infrastructure for the new programme had been in place.

He said that there had been good demand for professionals in logistics and supply chain management due to rapid growth in industries and commerce. In addition to Indian countries, a number of multinational companies have forayed into various fields. The MBA in logistics and supply chain management would provide professionals to the needy companies.

