HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BDU introduces two new MBA programmes

August 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University has introduced Master of Business Administration programmes on logistics and supply chain management; and international business.

Vice Chancellor M. Selvam told The Hindu that the new programmes would be offered from 2023-24 academic year. The student intake would be 40 for each programme as the varsity wanted ensure quality education. All necessary infrastructure for the new programme had been in place.

He said that there had been good demand for professionals in logistics and supply chain management due to rapid growth in industries and commerce. In addition to Indian countries, a number of multinational companies have forayed into various fields. The MBA in logistics and supply chain management would provide professionals to the needy companies.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.