BDU holds workshop on affirmative action

November 30, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy and the Department of Sociology, Bharathidasan University, marked the Constitution Day recently by conducting a workshop on constitutional affirmative action taken towards the marginalised sections of society in India.

In his address, Christodas Gandhi, former Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, reiterated the need to differentiate between marginalised and socio-economically weak groups. He said the marginalised should use affirmative action sanctioned by the Constitution for their own upliftment. Social activist S. Manivannan traced the history of affirmative action and its impact on society.

BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam spoke.

