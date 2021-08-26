BDU guest faculty demand unpaid salaries

Guest faculty in the 10 government arts and science colleges that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan University staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, demanding settlement of unpaid salaries for the months of May, June and July.

The guest faculty and the non-teaching staff questioned the rationale behind the university refusing to pay the salaries even after receiving instruction from the Higher Education Ministry to that effect.

The Higher Education Ministry, in deference to a representation made by Association of University Teachers on behalf of the guest lecturers and the non-teaching staff, directed the State Universities to settle the salary dues for the three months with an assurance that the amount will be reimbursed by the State Government at a later stage.

The guest faculty under three categories comprising 363 guest lecturers, 205 hourly-basis lecturers, and 51 teachers appointed by Parent-Teacher Associations, receive monthly salaries of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000, ₹12,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

The Government, while converting four constituent units of the university during 2019 and six during 2020 into government arts and science colleges, had announced that the salary expenditure will be borne by the State.

Order issued

An order was also issued during January increasing the salaries of guest lecturers to ₹20,000 per month.

The State government must prevail upon the university to settle the salaries of guest lecturers for three months as also the arrears as per the enhanced extent, AUT State General Secretary M.S. Bala Murugan, former State president K. Pandiyan, and other functionaries emphasised during the demonstration.

They also demanded common consideration of the three categories of guest faculty in terms of pay and service conditions.

About 150 guest faculty, including 75 women, took part in the protest.