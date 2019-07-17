BDU gets fund to set up entrepreneurship hub

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has received the first tranche of ₹ 3 crore out of ₹15 crore sanctioned under Rastriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to establish its Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub.

An incubation centre will be established in the entrepreneurship hub. A plan of action has been formulated to foster innovative entrepreneurship among its students and affiliated colleges, Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said.

To be known as Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (BECH), the entity is expected to start off its activities with awareness programmes for students.

Entrepreneurship and career hubs in seven State universities chosen for RUSA funding of ₹ 50 crore each were digitally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. The entrepreneurship hubs are required to organise programmes, seminars and guidance workshops for informing students about emerging professional trends and events, career options, job profiles, leadership roles, entrepreneurship, market needs and risks and implementation of national socio-economic policies and impart training in soft skills.

The initiative will first cover post-graduate students and subsequently extended to UG students. In all, there are 2.3 lakh students in the ambit of the university, sources said.

A think tank has mooted inclusion of Innovative Entrepreneurship as a component of compulsory study for students, similar to the integration of value education and environmental education in the curriculum, Director in-charge of BECH M. Ravichandran said. The students will be motivated to think differently and take risks in their pursuit of entrepreneurship. Deputy Director of BECH N. Prasanna was also involved in readying the proposal for the entrepreneurship hub.

The initiative envisages taking students on industry visits and facilitate them to generate ideas, and arrive at innovative products through trial and error approach at the incubation centre that would be coming up, he said.