BDU felicitates Vigyan Shri award-winner M. Lakshmanan

Published - August 29, 2024 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Professor M. Lakshmanan being felicitated for receiving the Rashtriya Puraskar-Vigyan Shri Award at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

Professor M. Lakshmanan being felicitated for receiving the Rashtriya Puraskar-Vigyan Shri Award at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Lakshmanan, theoretical physicist, Professor of Eminence and DST-SERB National Science Chair, who was one of the 13 scientists conferred with the Rashtriya Puraskar – Vigyan Shri award recently was felicitated at a function organised by Bharathidasan University on Wednesday.

Professor Lakshmanan is the only one from universities in India to get the award, while the rest belonged to national institutes, a BDU press release said.

Mr. Lakshmanan received his award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony organised in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on August 22.

BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam congratulated Mr. Lakshmanan on his achievement and said that his dedication had helped him soar to great heights in his career.

Mr. Lakshmanan is a leading expert in the field of Nonlinear Dynamics, particularly in areas such as Solitons, Integrable Systems, Chaos, and their applications. In 2021, he received DST-SERB National Science Chair Award, recognising his outstanding contributions to science and technology. He was awarded the Shanthi Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1989, now renamed as ‘Vigyan Yuva’.

P. Kolandaivel, former Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, Salem, and Professor V. Ramakrishnan, former director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research -Thiruvanathapuram, offered felicitations.

