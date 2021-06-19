BDU faculty’s book brought out by Springer

TIRUCHI

19 June 2021 17:10 IST

A book authored by S. Sivaramakrishnan, Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, Bharathidasan University has been published by Springer, a German-based multinational publishing firm reputed for publishing e-books and peer-reviewed journals in science, humanities, technology and medicine.

Mr. Sivaramakrishnan’s book, Entomopathogenic Nematodes and Their Symbiotic Bacteria – a Laboratory Manual, was published by Springer’s New York office in April.

University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam has commended the faculty’s feat after receiving a copy of the book on Friday. The book sums up his independent/joint works spanning over 15 years in the university with international/national collaborations including that of scholars, he said in a press release.

The focus of the book is mainly on the potential of symbiotic bacteria of entomo-pathogenic nematodes (EPN) as biocontrol agents. The techniques for culturing and maintenance of EPNs and their symbiotic bacteria and their use in insect pest control are consolidated and presented in a simple, clear, and understandable manner. The book is of great practical utility for both current and future researchers/scientists in different inter-disciplinary subjects like nematologists, entomologists, microbiologists, and for relevant research institutions and industries.

Those into farming and environmental sustenance will benefit from the book that provides insights into evolving crop protection techniques that are safe for people, land, soil, atmosphere, bio-resources.

The book elaborates on eco-friendly, bio-efficacious EPNs that are applied as biocontrol agents throughout the globe as viable alternative to chemical pesticides, the release said.