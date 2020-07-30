BDU faculties in Khajamalai shifted to main campus

The departments and centres in Bharathidasan University’s Khajamalai campus, which has been converted into institutional quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, have been shifted to the varsity’s main campus at Palkalaiperur.

Khajamalai campus has been handed over to the district administration, and revenue and civic officials regulate entry and exit into the premises. Staff members of the university are permitted into the campus only for exigent circumstances, sources said.

The campus houses the departments of economics, education technology, social work, women studies, computer science and engineering, lifelong learning and remote sensing, Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development, Bharathidasan University Technology Park, Academic Staff College and students’ hostel.

“Each department has been provided with two to three rooms on the main campus, and since there are sufficient number of computer systems, teachers will face no hassles in conducting classes online from next month,” Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said.

The university is in the process of carrying out admissions to its programmes such as six-year integrated M.Tech, five-year integrated M.A. and M.Sc., two-year PG, PG diploma, diploma, certificate, three-year UG in B.C.A. (for speech and hearing imparied students only) and B.Voc; and two-year B.P.Ed.

An admission notification issued on July 17 directed applicants to register through online only. The last date for receipt of filled in applications is August 3 for BCA, B.Voc and six-year and five-year integrated programmes, and August 20 for all others.