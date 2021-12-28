BDU extends deadline for submission of M.Phil thesis

TIRUCHI

28 December 2021 22:04 IST

Students get six more months

In deference to pleas by students and teacher organisations, Bharathidasan University has issued an order extending the duration for submission of thesis by M.Phil students by six months, beyond December 31, 2021.

In its notice issued at the start of this month, the University Grants Commission had provided time extension till June 2022 for submission of M.Phil/Ph.D. theses, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Universities were instructed by the University Grants Commission that extension of six months had to be granted for submission of evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences.

Bharathidasan University had around mid-December issued a circular stating that the six months extension specified by the University Grants Commission would be granted for terminal Ph.D. students.

Subsequently, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) made a representation to Bharathidasan University stating that the extension must also cover M.Phil students going by the UGC directive.

In a communication to college principals on Monday, Registrar In-Charge L. Ganesan said the University Grants Commission’s six month extension for submission of thesis applied to M.Phil students also.