BDU expedites process of re-valuation

Bharathidasan University has conveyed to principals of affiliated colleges that students seeking revaluation must apply within a week of publication of results without having to wait for transcripts.

While autonomous colleges are able to handle the revaluation in a timely way, not all non-autonomous college in the university's fold are aware of the new system the university has been following for the last two semesters whereby students can apply for revaluation without loss of time, K. Duraiarasan, Controller of Examinations, said.

Till the new system was introduced, the students intending to secure transcripts of answer sheets due to failure in any or some of the exams were in a compulsive situation of paying the fee for the arrears examinations in the subsequent semester due to the delay in the process.

Earlier, the UG answer scripts used to be brought from the valuation centres to the university after a month due to which it took long for the university to carry out the revaluation process. Now, the duration to bring the answer papers from the valuation centres to the university has been reduced to a week, Mr. Duraiarasan said.

But, it will still be difficult to provide the transcripts of answer sheets to the students within a month, particularly for those in UG courses, since as many as 10 lakh papers have to be sorted code-wise and subject wise. That is the reason why the university thought it fit to permit students to apply for revaluation within a week of publication of results.

The sorting process is relatively easier for the papers of PG courses for which the valuation is carried out in the university.

The valuation of M.Com and M.A. Social Work papers began on Monday and Tuesday respectively. For other PG subjects, English, Tamil, Zoology, Botany, Bio-technology, Mathematics, Economics, History, and Bio-chemistry, the valuation of papers is on.

The UG papers are being valued at six centres: two centres in Tiruchi, and one each at Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai. In all probability, the valuation of UG papers will be completed by this month-end, and the bundles will be brought to the university before the Pongal holidays. “We have planned to complete the re-valuation exercise before February 2020,” Mr. Duraiarasan said.

There was no restriction on students obtaining the transcripts of answer sheets after applying for revaluation, he added.