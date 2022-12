December 08, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The semester examinations for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the affiliated colleges of the Bharathidasan University, which were scheduled for Friday, have been postponed in view of the Mandous cyclone.

In a statement, the varsity Registrar (In-Charge) L. Ganesan said that fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later.