BDU directed to pay salary of guest lecturers for August

Crisis snowballs as employees announce series of protests

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has reportedly been directed by the Higher Education Department to release salary for the month of August for over 600 guest lecturers.

The university has received oral instructions in this regard and has been assured that an official order will be issued shortly specifying the government’s commitment to meet the financial requirements of the newly converted government colleges that were earlier constituent units of State Universities.

Of all the State universities, BDU had the highest number of 10 constituent units that were converted into government arts and science colleges in two phases over the last few years.

The university, however, continued to meet the salary expenses of the guest lecturers till March this year, and had stopped releasing salary from the start of this financial year.

The guest lecturers and about 90 non-teaching staff in the newly converted 10 government arts and science colleges have not been paid their salaries for five months. The guest lecturers have, nevertheless, been discharging their duties even while staging protests demanding the settlement of their pending salary dues.

The BDU has just resumed paying salaries for guest lecturers of the university departments who were also not paid for a few months, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Associations and Staff Welfare Associations of Bharathidasan University has begun a protest by raising slogans to invite the attention of the government to the precarious financial situation of the varsity.

According to the representatives of JAC, the government has not yet reimbursed ₹54 crore to the university towards the salary and other expenditure incurred for the constituent units after their conversion into government arts and science colleges.

After the conversion, the fee levied for the students go to the government exchequer, and it is unreasonable for the government to pressurise the university to keep paying the guest faculty, they said.

Unless the government releases block grants or settles at least a portion of the ₹54 crore, the university will not be in a position to pay the salaries for its own staff.

The series of protests will be marked by wearing of black badges by the university employees on Tuesday and Wednesday, sit-in strike on Thursday and Friday, and hunger strike by representatives of teaching and non-teaching welfare associations on September 2, followed by hunger strike by all members of the associations on September 21.