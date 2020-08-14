BDU departments in the process of conducting PG admissions

14 August 2020 21:13 IST

TIRUCHI

Departments of Bharathidasan University (BDU) are in the process of admitting candidates for the PG programmes, based on the performance of students in the fifth semester in UG, in the backdrop of higher educational institutions awaiting the outcome of the plea by some State Governments in Supreme Court for scrapping the final semester exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, for instance, has invited applications for admission to MBA (Financial Management). “With colleges going ahead with the PG admission process, it is only proper that the students are given an opportunity by the university departments to gain the utility of niche programmes,” Department Head M. Selvam said.

The MBA programme, he said, prepares students in the areas of risk management, insurance, banking, mutual funds, merchant banking and corporate finance. Finance Manager, Payroll Manager, Financial Accounting Analyst, Financial Reporting Lead Analyst, Hedge Fund Manager, Corporate Treasury Manager, Trade Desk Analyst, Equity options trader, Equity Research Associate, Investment Banking Analyst are some of the job profiles available for the Finance professionals, Prof. Selvam said.

Likewise, the Department of Environmental Biotechnology in the university has also invited applications for 2020-21, as in the case of many other departments.

The Tamil Nadu Government, university sources said, is also awaiting the verdict of the Supreme Court prior to taking a call on the conduct of exams for final year students.

The UGC has questioned the decisions of the Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of State universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has directed universities to conduct the exams unfailingly by September. The two States took the matter to the Supreme Court after the directive by the UGC.

The State universities have not been able to take any decision on the issue as the Unlock 3 notification directs educational institutions to remain closed till August 31, and delegates power to States to take liberty to impose further restrictions if required.

According to sources, affiliated colleges have, nevertheless, taken a lead in carrying out PG admissions, based on the marks scored by students till the fifth semester. The confirmation of the admission will, of course, be subject to the students clearing the final semester exams, in the event of its conduct.

But, those students with backlog of arrears have been stranded. As things stand, a break of one year for pursuing higher studies appears inevitable for students with arrears, a college principal said.