BDU constituent colleges in limbo

TIRUCHI

19 August 2020 17:41 IST

Schedule for conversion into government institutions stalled

The pandemic lockdown has upset the schedule fixed by the Department of Higher Education for phased conversion of constituent colleges into government arts and science institutions.

In the first phase, 14 out of 41 colleges managed by the State universities were converted and brought under the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

Bharathidasan University (BDU), with the largest composition of 10 constituent colleges, faced a huge financial commitment towards payment of staff salaries and other recurring expenditure. The university expected some reprieve when four of its colleges at Lalgudi, Perambalur, Orthanadu and Aranthangi were converted.

Though the purpose was to ease the burden on State universities and facilitate their focus on research, the government has apparently not released funds for the conversion exercise, sources said.

Late last year, the Directorate of Collegiate Education sought details of constituent colleges from the State universities for carrying out the second phase of conversion. The universities furnished information pertaining to the number of regular staff, guest lecturers, hourly-basis lecturers and student strength. However, the second phase of conversion is understood to have been put on hold due to the lockdown, the sources said.

The BDU constituent colleges awaiting conversion are: Bharathidasan University Model College at Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district, Bharathidasan University Model College at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, Bharathidasan University Constituent Arts and Science College at Navalurkuttapattu in Tiruchi district, Bharathidasan Univrsity Constituent Arts and Science College at Nannilam in Thiruvarur district, Bharathidasan University Constituent Arts and Science College (Co-education) at Nagapattinam, and Bharathidasan University Constituent Model Arts and Science College for Women at Veppur in Perambalur district.