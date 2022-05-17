BDU conducts In-service training for college teachers

An in-service training programme was conducted by Bharathidasan University for teachers of government and government-aided colleges in Thanjavur zone earlier this month.

The training programme spanning two days at the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development in Khajamalai Campus pertained to courses proposed by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education in the domains of Humanity and Social Sciences, and Commerce and Management, Nodal Officer and Professor and Head, Department of Social Work, R. Mangaleswaran said.

Inaugurating the programme, Vice Chancellor M. Selvam spoke on the role of teachers in transforming society.

The training programme encompassed eight sessions focussing on the recent developments and current trends and progress in the two domain areas. Registrar In-Charge L. Ganesan addressed the valedictory session.

Subsequently, the university conducted a five-day workshop on Tally Prime for administrative staff. The focus was on two aspects: Demand Collection Balance, and Receivable Management. The training for the second batch commenced on Monday.