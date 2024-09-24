ADVERTISEMENT

BDU announces convocation application norms

Published - September 24, 2024 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has begun preparing for its 39th convocation ceremony, due to be held in October, and has announced norms for the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, Diploma and Certificate Course candidates who have passed their examinations and thereby fully qualified in the Examinations of November 2023 and April 2024 sessions (including the candidates from the Centre for Distance and Online Education), may download their application forms from the university website (www.bdu.ac.in). They must submit the filled-in forms with the requisite enclosures and fees to the institutions where they studied.

The statement added that principals and institution heads must dispatch the completed paperwork to BDU’s Controller of Examinations so as to reach them on or before October 15 for onward processing.

Ph.D candidates and rank holders who have secured first place in the April 2024 session of university rank exams must access their forms online from the official website and send their completed forms directly to the Controller of Examinations by October 15, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US