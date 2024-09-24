BDU announces convocation application norms

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has begun preparing for its 39th convocation ceremony, due to be held in October, and has announced norms for the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, Diploma and Certificate Course candidates who have passed their examinations and thereby fully qualified in the Examinations of November 2023 and April 2024 sessions (including the candidates from the Centre for Distance and Online Education), may download their application forms from the university website (www.bdu.ac.in). They must submit the filled-in forms with the requisite enclosures and fees to the institutions where they studied.

The statement added that principals and institution heads must dispatch the completed paperwork to BDU’s Controller of Examinations so as to reach them on or before October 15 for onward processing.

Ph.D candidates and rank holders who have secured first place in the April 2024 session of university rank exams must access their forms online from the official website and send their completed forms directly to the Controller of Examinations by October 15, said the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.