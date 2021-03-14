Battlelines drawn in Tiruchi

(From left) P. Kumar, AIADMK candidate for Thiruverumbur seeking votes in the constituency on Sunday; DMK candidate of Karur constituency V. Senthil Balaji greets a voter.

TIRUCHI

14 March 2021 19:25 IST

DMK, AIADMK candidates begin electioneering

With battlelines almost drawn in all nine constituencies of the district following announcement of candidates by AIADMK and DMK, electioneering has intensified.

While DMK candidate K.N. Nehru will take on V. Padmanaban of AIADMK in Tiruchi (West), Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan of AIADMK has been fielded against DMK-backed Inigo Irudhayaraj of Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam. The AMMK has fielded former MLA R. Manoharan against Mr. Natarajan.

In Srirangam, former Minister K.P. Krishnan (AIADM) has been fielded against S. Palaniandi (DMK). Former Mayor Charubala Thondaiman has been fielded by AMMK.

Similarly, P. Kumar of AIADMK will take on Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK in Thiruverumbur constituency. It will be Stalin Kumar of DMK versus T. Indragandhi of AIADMK in Thuraiyur constituency.

The main contestants in Mannachanallur are former Minister M. Paranjothi and C. Kathiravan of DMK. Sitting MLA R. Chandrakar will test his luck for the third consecutive time in Manapparai constituency against DMK-backed Indian Union Muslim League candidate. The main contest in Musiri will be between sitting MLA Selvarasu of AIADMK and N. Thiyagarajan of DMK.

A clear picture on candidates to be fielded by other parties is yet to emerge. Though the filing of nomination began on Friday, the contestants of mainstream political parties are yet to fulfil the procedure. Most of the AIADMK candidates are expected to file their nominations on Monday. Arrangements have been made for taking out rallies before filing the papers.

Meanwhile, most of the candidates of AIADMK and DMK have begun canvassing for votes. Accompanied by their supporters, they engage in door-to-door campaign in their areas.

In Thiruverumbur constituency, Mr. Kumar appealed to residents to choose the two-leaves symbol at Melakalkandarkottai on Sunday.

Similarly, AIADMK candidates Mr. Natarajan, Mr. Krishnan, DMK candidates Mr. Nehru and Mahesh Poyyamozhi met notable personalities in their constituencies on Sunday to muster support for their candidature.