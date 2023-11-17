Battery cars proposed at Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai railway stations

November 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has proposed to provide battery cars at Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai railway stations, falling under its jurisdiction, to transport persons with disabilities, the sick, pregnant women and senior citizens for nominal fee.

The railways has called for Expression of Interest to provide the paid service at the two stations for five years.

The service provider would be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the battery car while the railways would arrange uninterrupted supply of electricity to ensure the availability of the service as per the terms and conditions specified in the railway document.

The railway would provide a specific place where rail passengers at the two stations could have access to the facility. Further, charging points would be provided near the place of parking and free parking space would be provided at the nominated locations at the stations.

One of the conditions is that trained drivers should be engaged by the service provider for operating the battery cars and they should have a driving licence for four-wheelers/light motor vehicles. The possession of a valid driving licence was mandatory for engagement as a driver for the battery cars.

Another key condition specified in the document is that adequate training should be imparted to drivers on the safety standards to avoid mishaps while operating inside the railway premises. The driver should ensure that the vehicle never touches the yellow line on the platform. These cars could access all platforms through the trolley path at either ends of the platforms by duly following the precautionary procedures laid down for crossing an unmanned level-crossing.

Yet another condition specified in the document is that the seats may be provided with provisions to lift its moorings to a height matching the surface of the coach to facilitate incapacitated passengers to board the coach directly. Hydraulic lifting mechanism could be fitted into the battery car for this purpose.

Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai, which are part of the mainline section, were among the top five stations in Tiruchi Division in respect of earnings and in handling passengers during the 2022-2023 financial year. Kumbakonam station was placed fourth generating over ₹28 crore as earnings during this period and having handled over 19 lakh passengers. The earnings of Mayiladuthurai Junction was a little over ₹26 crore and the station had handled over 17 lakh passengers during this period.

