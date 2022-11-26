  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Battered portion on level-crossing pose threat to road users.

November 26, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The battered condition of a portion of Saliyamangalam Road at Papanasam across which the mainline rail track cuts through is causing problems for motorists.

Southern Railway had recently carried out rail replacement work on the mainline section. Some of the concrete blocks laid on both sides of the track as well as in between the rails were dislocated in the process, according to local sources.

As the dislocated blocks had not been set right after completion of the rail replacement work, motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, found it difficult to pass through the level-crossing gate. The damage to the surface of the road close to the railway track had compounded the problem for motorists, according to T. Saravanan, secretary, Train Passengers Association, Papanasam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.