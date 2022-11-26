Battered portion on level-crossing pose threat to road users.

November 26, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The battered condition of a portion of Saliyamangalam Road at Papanasam across which the mainline rail track cuts through is causing problems for motorists.

Southern Railway had recently carried out rail replacement work on the mainline section. Some of the concrete blocks laid on both sides of the track as well as in between the rails were dislocated in the process, according to local sources.

As the dislocated blocks had not been set right after completion of the rail replacement work, motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, found it difficult to pass through the level-crossing gate. The damage to the surface of the road close to the railway track had compounded the problem for motorists, according to T. Saravanan, secretary, Train Passengers Association, Papanasam.