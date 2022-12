Bathing pond for temple elephant

December 05, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

A bathing pond created for a female elephant, Senkamalam of Sri Rajagopalaswamy temple, Mannargudi, was opened on Monday. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board spent ₹10 lakh for creating the pond on the temple premises. The new bathing facility for the elephant was used in the presence of Mannargudi MLA, T.R.B. Raaja, sources said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

