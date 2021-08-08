Bathing ghats wear a deserted look on ‘Aadi Amavasai’

Tiruchi

08 August 2021 20:51 IST

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam here was shut for the public on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasai’ on Sunday as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

Teams of police personnel were deployed in front of the Amma Mandapam from Saturday evening itself and barricades were put up blocking the path leading to the bathing ghat along the Cauvery river.

Over 100 police personnel in shifts were deployed at Amma Mandapam and other places along the Cauvery and Coleroon river in Srirangam police station limits to prevent the congregation of public to perform rituals in memory of their ancestors, in view of the pandemic situation, said police sources.

Police personnel were also deployed at the other bathing ghats situated along the Cauvery including Thiruparaithurai, Mukkombu, Allur, Pazhur and Murungapettai in Jeeyapuram police station limits. People who came to the bathing ghat to perform the rituals were told about the instructions and sent back, said the sources.

Police teams were also deployed at the bathing ghats at Tiruvaiyar and Kumbakonam in neighbouring Thanjavur district in view of the ban clamped by the district administration to prevent congregation of public to perform rituals on Aadi Amavasai and take holy dip in the Cauvery river.