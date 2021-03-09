Basic amenities in place at 1,902 polling stations in Pudukottai district

Basic facilities such as provision of ramp, power supply, provision of drinking water and toilets have been ensured in all 1,902 polling stations in the district for the Assembly elections.

The polling stations fall under a total of six Assembly constituencies in the district.

Instructions have been given to officials to rectify defects, if any, with respect to provision of basic facilities in polling stations on a war footing, Collector P. Uma Maheswari has said.

A total number of 18 flying squads, equal numbers of static surveillance teams and six video surveillance teams have been constituted covering the six assembly constituencies of Gandarvakottai, Viralimalai, Pudukottai, Tirumayam, Alangudi and Aranthangi.

Enforcement of the model code of conduct is being ensured through the teams, which work round the clock, mandated with the task of also checking smuggling of liquor and monitoring election-related expenditures. Facility has been created for the general public to lodge poll-related complaints and to convey election violations in the toll free number: 1800 4252 735.

Another toll free number — 1950 — has been created to ascertain information relating to voters list and voter identity cards. Campaigns through different modes are being conducted as per Election Commission instruction all over the district to create awareness among voters of the importance of voting, , Ms. Uma Maheswari said.

As part of awareness creation on cent percent polling, a marathon was organised in Pudukottai Town on Tuesday that was flagged off by Ms. Uma Maheswari in the presence of the Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan.

Around 800 persons, including sports persons, paramilitary and police personnel and municipal staff, participated in the marathon that started from the Public Office and culminated at the same place passing via Keezha Raja Veedhi, Brindavanam, Vadakku Raja Veedhi, Mela Raja Veedhi, Sathyamoorthy Salai and new bus stand.

In a press release, Ms. Uma Maheswari appealed to the general public to exercise their franchise without fail on the day of polling on April 6.

Randomisation

Meanwhile, randomisation of electronic voting machines for their distribution to the six assembly constituencies will take place on March 10 in the presence of the Collector, who is also the District Election Officer. The exercise will be done at the District Collectorate in the presence of representatives of various political parties on that day, another official press release here said.