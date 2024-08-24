Basic amenities elude residents of Cooperative Nagar in Karaikal

Residents of Cooperative Nagar in Keezhakasakudi, Karaikal, continue to face significant challenges due to the absence of essential amenities in their area. Despite the development of 54 housing plots through the cooperative society and the payment of ₹17.85 lakh towards development charges, the area still lacks basic infrastructure.

Cooperative Nagar, built by the Puducherry Cooperative Building Society, comprises 54 homes, with 48 families residing there since 2004.

P. Madan Mohan Gandhi, president of the Keezhakasakudi Kootturavu Nagar Kudiyiruppu Makkal Nala Sangam, expressed frustration that, besides water connections, little else had been provided to improve the living conditions in the area.

Lack of street lights has resulted in several issues, including frequent theft of petrol from vehicles and harassment of women in the dark streets. Additionally, the absence of proper drainage during the rainy season causes severe water stagnation, making daily life difficult. The unpaved streets exacerbate the problem, particularly during bad weather.

In March, Puducherry MP V. Vaithilingam allocated ₹42 lakh from his constituency development fund for road construction in the area and laid the foundation stone for the project. However, the tender process had not yet begun, leaving the residents waiting for the much-needed improvements.

The residents’ welfare association has made numerous appeals to local authorities, including the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and local representatives.

A senior municipal official explained that a previous tender did not attract a contractor for the work, but the municipality planned to go for re-tender soon. Additionally, a proposal to sanction funds for the area is in process.