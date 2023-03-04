ADVERTISEMENT

Barriers to check dumping of waste on riverbanks in Tiruchi

March 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

A banner erected to prevent illegal dumping of garbage on the Koraiyar near Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has launched a drive to prevent dumping of solid waste at unauthorised locations, especially along riverbeds and waterbodies, in the city.

Recently, the civic body started erecting barriers on the riverbed and plans to plant tree saplings by the side of the riverbank to prevent people from littering. Officials say a barrier has been erected on the city stretch of the Koraiyar river near Edamalaipattipudur where dumping of waste has been rampant.

Most of the waterbodies in the city, except those which are to be converted into recreational spots, will be covered under the drive, a sanitary official said.

According to the officials, erecting barriers will prevent trucks from dumping debris on the riverbank. “Signboards will be put up, warning penal action against those who dump waste on riverbeds. Workers are also involved in night surveillance to check waste pile-up at garbage vulnerable points,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body is also planning to install CCTV cameras to prevent illegal activities on the riverbank. Tree saplings will be planted soon after the barriers are erected.

Despite awareness and warnings on the part of the authorities on the issue, dumping of solid waste into the riverbeds appears to be a never-ending issue. Some of the major waterbodies such as Kollankulam and Mavadikulam are already converted into a landfill by miscreants, dumping debris, plastic and other waste.

“The civic body has to undertake cleaning drives every day as well as place dumper bins near households to prevent emergence of garbage vulnerable points. One can see people throwing plastic bags full of unsegregated waste while commuting by vehicles,” said T. Milton, a resident of Ramachandra Nagar.

Environmental activists allege that since the cleaning is done once a week, the conservancy workers in order to lessen the workload often engage in burning the waste. “Dumping and burning of garbage has become a routine, and it will affect the river health in the long run,” says N. Muthuraman, co-ordinator of Tiruchi Iyarkai Arvalargal Sangam.

Awareness among the public must be strengthened to break the habit of littering, he adds.

