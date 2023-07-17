HamberMenu
Barricades with solar powered blinkers installed at accident-prone locations along highways

The barricades have been installed to alert vehicle drivers during night to curb speed limit

July 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
A solar panel and a battery fitted in one of the new barricades installed at a location in Tiruchi district.

A solar panel and a battery fitted in one of the new barricades installed at a location in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Recurring fatal and non-fatal accidents along various stretches of the national highway and State highways in the district has prompted the Tiruchi Rural Police to install barricades fitted with solar-powered blinkers at accident-prone hotspots.

The blinkers would alert motorists to the presence of barricades, placed in a zigzag manner to curb the speed of the vehicles.

Each barricade is equipped with a small-size solar panel, a solar battery and LED blinkers. The panel harnesses solar energy during day time and charges the battery which in turn powers the LED blinkers when the sun sets. A total of 36 solar blinker fitted barricades have been installed at 12 accident-prone locations. The locations falls under Jeeyapuram, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi and Musiri sub divisions.

The new barricades procured by the Tiruchi Rural Police from the Road Safety Fund were installed recently at select spots along the Tiruchi - Karur, Tiruchi - Pudukottai, Tiruchi - Chennai and Tiruchi - Dindigul national highways besides Tiruchi - Musiri and Tiruchi - Thuraiyur state highways. 

The barricades have been installed near Dindukarai bus stop, Mutharasanallur bus stop, BHEL Training Centre stop, in front of MIET College, Gundur, Asoor cut road, Panamangalam, Kollidam Tollgate, near ‘Y’ Road at Kollidam, near Kariyamanickam cut road, near Periyar bridge in Musiri and at Kannanur near Jambunathapuram. At some locations, four barricades have been installed, while in some three barricades and in others two barricades have been placed. 

Police sources said 23 fatal cases and 48 non-fatal accidents have been reported so far in the current year prompting the installation of barricades But due to poor visibility in the night many drivers tend to hit the barricades which damaged their vehicles and caused injuries to them as well.

Light from the solar blinkers would caution vehicle users regarding the approaching barricades and thereby avoid accidents, said police sources. The barricades have been pasted with reflective stickers as an additional measure, the sources added.

