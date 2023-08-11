Barricades on Thillai Nagar Main Road hinder smooth flow of traffic

August 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The metal barricades placed on the middle of Thillai Nagar Main Road, as a median, prove to be a hindrance for road users.

The one-and-a-half km road between Thennur High Road and Salai Road is one of the major arterial roads in the city used by buses. It also witnesses high traffic volume due to the presence of hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals and laboratories.

Haphazard parking leads to frequent traffic snarls on this road. To bring about a solution, the Tiruchi traffic police barred parking on the entire stretch of Thillai Nagar Main Road a few years ago and people were asked to park their vehicles on the by-lanes. End-to-end metalled road was laid thereafter to increase carriage space.

Though instances of parking of vehicles in the no parking zone are common, there were no major traffic snarls on the road. In this backdrop, the traffic police have placed barricades on the middle of the road at various points.

The move has not gone down well with motorists and residents. They are of the view that the barricades prove to be more of an inconvenience than a solution to the problem. The barricades have gobbled 10% to 15%. of precious carriage space.

“Ever since the barricades were placed, I find it difficult to drive my car on the road. I have to be extremely careful as otherwise the car may hit them. Now vehicles crawl on this road at a speed of not more than 20 km per hour,” says M. Rajagopal, a resident of Thillai Nagar.

The road users say the move has not served any purpose other than preventing overtaking of vehicles.

Another car driver says the barricades have made turning vehicles difficult. The road is not wide enough for placing barricades. Hence, they should be removed forthwith, he says.