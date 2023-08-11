HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Barricades on Thillai Nagar Main Road hinder smooth flow of traffic

August 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Placing metal barricades on the middle of Thillai Nagar Main Road has shrunk carriage space, say road users.

Placing metal barricades on the middle of Thillai Nagar Main Road has shrunk carriage space, say road users. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The metal barricades placed on the middle of Thillai Nagar Main Road, as a median, prove to be a hindrance for road users.

The one-and-a-half km road between Thennur High Road and Salai Road is one of the major arterial roads in the city used by buses. It also witnesses high traffic volume due to the presence of hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals and laboratories.

Haphazard parking leads to frequent traffic snarls on this road. To bring about a solution, the Tiruchi traffic police barred parking on the entire stretch of Thillai Nagar Main Road a few years ago and people were asked to park their vehicles on the by-lanes. End-to-end metalled road was laid thereafter to increase carriage space.

Though instances of parking of vehicles in the no parking zone are common, there were no major traffic snarls on the road. In this backdrop, the traffic police have placed barricades on the middle of the road at various points.

The move has not gone down well with motorists and residents. They are of the view that the barricades prove to be more of an inconvenience than a solution to the problem. The barricades have gobbled 10% to 15%. of precious carriage space.

“Ever since the barricades were placed, I find it difficult to drive my car on the road. I have to be extremely careful as otherwise the car may hit them. Now vehicles crawl on this road at a speed of not more than 20 km per hour,” says M. Rajagopal, a resident of Thillai Nagar.

The road users say the move has not served any purpose other than preventing overtaking of vehicles.

Another car driver says the barricades have made turning vehicles difficult. The road is not wide enough for placing barricades. Hence, they should be removed forthwith, he says.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.