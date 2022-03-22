Barricades on Amma Mandapam Road after fatal accident

They have been put up along a limited portion of the road to regulate vehicular movements, say police

The death of an aged woman from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh after she was knocked down by a government bus on Amma Mandapam Road in Srirangam on Monday has prompted city traffic police to install temporary barricades along a limited stretch of the busy thoroughfare.

The accident occurred at dawn when the victim identified as J. Thandamma, who had come for a temple visit, was crossing the road, when she was fatally knocked down by a government bus. She sustained head injury and died later.

The Traffic Investigation (North) police registered a case naming the bus driver, M. Dharmaraj, 40, as the accused for causing the accident apparently due to rash and negligent driving. Consequent to the fatal accident, the police installed barricades from near Pulimandapam road junction to Amma Mandapam.

A Traffic police officer said the move was a sequel to Monday’s fatal accident with a view to regulating vehicular movement.

Amma Mandapam Road, which leads to the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, has over the years witnessed a rapid rise in vehicular movement, including tourist vehicles that come from neighbouring Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, besides those from different northern States. The existing road has shrunk due to parking of vehicles along the roadside even as ‘no parking’ boards have been placed. The road is dotted with commercial establishments and other institutions on either side making it one of the busiest in the city.

A long-time resident of Srirangam, T.M. Ranganathan, said given the rise in vehicular movements the law enforcers should strictly enforce the traffic rule and ensure that parking of vehicles was not allowed on the road. Installing barricades along a limited portion of the road could be a immediate measure to regulate vehicular movements, but the City Traffic Police wing could deploy a team at Pulimandapam road junction at least during the peak hour in the morning and evening to ensure better regulation and hassle free movement of vehicles on both sides.

The spot near Srirangam bus stand becomes chaotic during peak hours even as traffic police personnel struggle to deal with the situation. Vehicles often get stranded near EVS Road where Srirangam-bound government and private buses terminate and near the Raghavendra Arch causing discomfiture to road users during peak hours.

The traffic scenario gets worse during important festivals and on weekends when the movement is heavy, said Mr. Ranganathan. The most vulnerable road users are the pedestrians who are forced to walk on the road in the absence of a pedestrian footpath especially pn the stretch from Pulimandapam road junction towards the bus stand, facing the risk of being knocked down by vehicles from behind.

Traffic Police say action is being taken against vehicles found parked along the road by booking cases against violators.