Barricades irk a section of Gandhi Market traders

A containment zone around Gandhi market in Tiruchi.

Tiruchi

02 August 2020 21:08 IST

A section of traders staged a protest on Sunday demanding removal of barricades put up on the peripheries of the Gandhi Market.

Traders of fruits and flowers, and pavement vendors questioned the Corporation officials about the rationale behind closing the roads around Gandhi Market.

Emphasising that it was not right to close the entire area citing that a few traders had tested positive for COVID-19, they said the barricades would totally prevent movement of lorries bringing vegetable, fruits and flower loads to the area. They also took strong objection to the non-closure of the road that led to a Tasmac outlet.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks. The traders withdrew the protest after the Tasmac shop was closed.